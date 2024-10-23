Sona BLW Precision Forgings consolidated net profit rises 16.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.11% to Rs 922.19 crore

Net profit of Sona BLW Precision Forgings rose 16.23% to Rs 143.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 123.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.11% to Rs 922.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 787.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.922.19787.4727.3327.94265.38223.42202.79170.01143.95123.85

