Sona BLW Precision Forgings consolidated net profit rises 16.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales rise 17.11% to Rs 922.19 crore

Net profit of Sona BLW Precision Forgings rose 16.23% to Rs 143.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 123.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.11% to Rs 922.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 787.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales922.19787.47 17 OPM %27.3327.94 -PBDT265.38223.42 19 PBT202.79170.01 19 NP143.95123.85 16

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

