Schaeffler India consolidated net profit rises 1.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Schaeffler India rose 1.57% to Rs 236.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 232.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.18% to Rs 2116.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1853.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2116.351853.6017.4318.36395.30369.67321.99313.47236.41232.76

