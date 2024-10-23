Schaeffler India consolidated net profit rises 1.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.18% to Rs 2116.35 croreNet profit of Schaeffler India rose 1.57% to Rs 236.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 232.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.18% to Rs 2116.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1853.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2116.351853.60 14 OPM %17.4318.36 -PBDT395.30369.67 7 PBT321.99313.47 3 NP236.41232.76 2
