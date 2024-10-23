Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit rises 31.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit rises 31.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.84% to Rs 177.36 crore

Net profit of Thyrocare Technologies rose 31.12% to Rs 26.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.84% to Rs 177.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 148.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales177.36148.00 20 OPM %27.0625.35 -PBDT49.8538.92 28 PBT36.7828.27 30 NP26.6720.34 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Cyclone Dana: 1 million people to be evacuated as Odisha braces for impact

Garmin aims double-digit growth in India, expansion to e-commerce platforms

Tata AIG eyes 30% CAGR growth in retail health portfolio in next 3 years

Latest LIVE: PM Modi meets Xi Jinping on sidelines of Brics summit in Russia

AI will amplify human intelligence, not replace it, says Meta's Yann LeCu

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story