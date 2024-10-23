Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit rises 31.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.84% to Rs 177.36 croreNet profit of Thyrocare Technologies rose 31.12% to Rs 26.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.84% to Rs 177.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 148.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales177.36148.00 20 OPM %27.0625.35 -PBDT49.8538.92 28 PBT36.7828.27 30 NP26.6720.34 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News