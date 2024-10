TVS Holdings standalone net profit declines 85.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 88.26% to Rs 56.54 crore

Net profit of TVS Holdings declined 85.01% to Rs 12.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 82.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 88.26% to Rs 56.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 481.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.56.54481.4055.3428.6016.79109.6216.1798.3812.4482.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News