V I P Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 33.05 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.34% to Rs 544.26 crore

Net loss of V I P Industries reported to Rs 33.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 13.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.34% to Rs 544.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 546.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.544.26546.09-0.409.68-19.6443.09-49.1919.27-33.0513.28

