Raaj Medisafe India standalone net profit declines 38.68% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.79% to Rs 12.52 crore

Net profit of Raaj Medisafe India declined 38.68% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 12.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.12.5211.2012.6214.111.101.260.721.060.651.06

