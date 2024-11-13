Raaj Medisafe India standalone net profit declines 38.68% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.79% to Rs 12.52 croreNet profit of Raaj Medisafe India declined 38.68% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 12.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales12.5211.20 12 OPM %12.6214.11 -PBDT1.101.26 -13 PBT0.721.06 -32 NP0.651.06 -39
