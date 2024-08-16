Shree Karthik Papers standalone net profit rises 118.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.29% to Rs 14.42 croreNet profit of Shree Karthik Papers rose 118.18% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 28.29% to Rs 14.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales14.4220.11 -28 OPM %4.093.03 -PBDT0.450.41 10 PBT0.240.11 118 NP0.240.11 118
