UTL Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 300.00% to Rs 0.04 croreNet Loss of UTL Industries reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.01 300 OPM %-25.00-200.00 -PBDT-0.010 0 PBT-0.010 0 NP-0.01-0.13 92
Powered by Capital Market - Live News