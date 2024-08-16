White Organic Agro standalone net profit declines 44.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 35.29% to Rs 4.97 crore

Net profit of White Organic Agro declined 44.03% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 35.29% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4.977.68-3.22-4.171.001.791.001.790.751.34

