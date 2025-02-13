Shree Krishna Jute Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 3.89 crore

Net profit of Shree Krishna Jute Products reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3.8905.1400.20-0.010.20-0.010.18-0.01

