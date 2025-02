Danube Industries standalone net profit declines 41.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 114.57% to Rs 34.91 crore

Net profit of Danube Industries declined 41.67% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 114.57% to Rs 34.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.34.9116.272.064.610.320.540.300.530.210.36

