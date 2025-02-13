Octavius Plantations standalone net profit declines 53.97% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 37.44% to Rs 4.83 crore

Net profit of Octavius Plantations declined 53.97% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 37.44% to Rs 4.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4.837.722.6910.620.330.790.320.780.290.63

