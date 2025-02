Colab Cloud Platforms standalone net profit rises 4.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1975.00% to Rs 23.24 crore

Net profit of Colab Cloud Platforms rose 4.55% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1975.00% to Rs 23.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.23.241.122.2876.790.920.880.920.880.920.88

