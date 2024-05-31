Sales decline 21.66% to Rs 32.70 crore

Net loss of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.66% to Rs 32.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 96.97% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.90% to Rs 133.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 170.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

32.7041.74133.45170.883.828.535.377.050.582.314.777.54-0.521.220.653.26-0.230.720.3812.56

