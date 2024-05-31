Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Krishna Paper Mills &amp; Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 21.66% to Rs 32.70 crore

Net loss of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.66% to Rs 32.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 96.97% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.90% to Rs 133.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 170.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales32.7041.74 -22 133.45170.88 -22 OPM %3.828.53 -5.377.05 - PBDT0.582.31 -75 4.777.54 -37 PBT-0.521.22 PL 0.653.26 -80 NP-0.230.72 PL 0.3812.56 -97

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

