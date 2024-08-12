Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shree Pacetronix consolidated net profit declines 56.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 17.24% to Rs 4.85 crore

Net profit of Shree Pacetronix declined 56.98% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 17.24% to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.855.86 -17 OPM %16.2923.55 -PBDT0.711.35 -47 PBT0.501.18 -58 NP0.370.86 -57

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

