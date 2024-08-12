EFC (I) consolidated net profit rises 190.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 80.88% to Rs 102.05 crore

Net profit of EFC (I) rose 190.40% to Rs 15.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 80.88% to Rs 102.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 56.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.102.0556.4245.4651.6344.1719.6521.362.9615.135.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp