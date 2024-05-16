Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Savani Financials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Savani Financials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net loss of Savani Financials reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.030.02 50 0.120.11 9 OPM %-2800.000 --1608.33-63.64 - PBDT-0.880 0 -2.00-0.07 -2757 PBT-0.880 0 -2.00-0.07 -2757 NP-0.880 0 -2.00-0.07 -2757

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Everlon Financials standalone net profit rises 29.10% in the December 2023 quarter

SAS India Partners with P P Savani University to Enhance Business Analytics Education

Ontic Finserve reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Infomedia Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shrenik reports standalone net loss of Rs 108.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 12.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 19.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Kopran consolidated net profit rises 131.59% in the March 2024 quarter

India Motor Parts &amp; Accessories consolidated net profit declines 22.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Kabirdas Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story