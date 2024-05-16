Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 12.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 12.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales rise 10.68% to Rs 380.40 crore

Net profit of Harsha Engineers International rose 12.75% to Rs 36.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.68% to Rs 380.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 343.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.61% to Rs 111.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.07% to Rs 1392.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1364.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales380.40343.69 11 1392.301364.02 2 OPM %14.3414.78 -12.3113.88 - PBDT59.4654.06 10 190.07203.24 -6 PBT49.4844.91 10 150.75167.12 -10 NP36.7832.62 13 111.43123.28 -10

First Published: May 16 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

