Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 57.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.18% to Rs 175.62 crore

Net profit of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 57.63% to Rs 13.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.18% to Rs 175.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 185.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.175.62185.2210.867.5421.5616.5915.9311.1513.328.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News