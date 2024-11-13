Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kama Holdings consolidated net profit declines 31.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Kama Holdings consolidated net profit declines 31.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 7.66% to Rs 3451.86 crore

Net profit of Kama Holdings declined 31.26% to Rs 103.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 150.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.66% to Rs 3451.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3206.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3451.863206.15 8 OPM %16.0120.08 -PBDT484.83581.93 -17 PBT291.43421.19 -31 NP103.64150.78 -31

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

