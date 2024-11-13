Kama Holdings consolidated net profit declines 31.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.66% to Rs 3451.86 crore

Net profit of Kama Holdings declined 31.26% to Rs 103.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 150.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.66% to Rs 3451.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3206.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3451.863206.1516.0120.08484.83581.93291.43421.19103.64150.78

