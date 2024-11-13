3B Blackbio DX consolidated net profit rises 86.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.98% to Rs 29.15 crore

Net profit of 3B Blackbio DX rose 86.62% to Rs 14.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 51.98% to Rs 29.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.29.1519.1855.4740.6219.5810.5019.3110.2614.657.85

