Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 3B Blackbio DX consolidated net profit rises 86.62% in the September 2024 quarter

3B Blackbio DX consolidated net profit rises 86.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 51.98% to Rs 29.15 crore

Net profit of 3B Blackbio DX rose 86.62% to Rs 14.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 51.98% to Rs 29.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales29.1519.18 52 OPM %55.4740.62 -PBDT19.5810.50 86 PBT19.3110.26 88 NP14.657.85 87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Thermax Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises nearly 25% to Rs 198 crore

IPO-bound NTPC Green targets to invest Rs 1 trn in solar, wind assets

UTI MF launches two new Index Funds: Alpha Low-Volatility 30 and Midcap 150

LIVE news: JMM-led alliance gave Jharkhand migration, unemployment, alleges PM Modi

WhatsApp wedding invitation scam: Scammers find new tricks to steal money

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story