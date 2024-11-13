Varroc Engineering consolidated net profit rises 2.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.28% to Rs 2080.77 croreNet profit of Varroc Engineering rose 2.67% to Rs 55.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 54.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.28% to Rs 2080.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1886.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2080.771886.81 10 OPM %10.0010.30 -PBDT172.36158.80 9 PBT90.8173.91 23 NP55.6854.23 3
