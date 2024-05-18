Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prithvi Exchange (India) consolidated net profit rises 948.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Prithvi Exchange (India) consolidated net profit rises 948.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 10:50 PM IST
Sales rise 29.72% to Rs 935.39 crore

Net profit of Prithvi Exchange (India) rose 948.39% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.72% to Rs 935.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 721.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 181.86% to Rs 13.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.36% to Rs 4151.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3044.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales935.39721.08 30 4151.983044.87 36 OPM %0.530.17 -0.430.20 - PBDT5.211.34 289 18.556.52 185 PBT5.111.28 299 18.196.27 190 NP3.250.31 948 13.054.63 182

