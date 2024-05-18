Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit rises 1.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit rises 1.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 10:50 PM IST
Sales decline 12.13% to Rs 372.69 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Industries Power Co rose 1.64% to Rs 66.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.13% to Rs 372.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 424.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.20% to Rs 198.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 188.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.51% to Rs 1348.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1355.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales372.69424.13 -12 1348.641355.56 -1 OPM %31.8829.47 -28.2730.09 - PBDT127.09124.79 2 420.40418.41 0 PBT85.1683.75 2 252.52253.43 0 NP66.1865.11 2 198.51188.69 5

First Published: May 18 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

