Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit rises 149.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.51% to Rs 52.64 crore

Net profit of Shree Rama Multi-Tech rose 149.29% to Rs 5.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 21.51% to Rs 52.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 43.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.52.6443.3214.468.367.313.565.262.115.262.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News