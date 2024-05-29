Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shreeji Translogistics consolidated net profit declines 15.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Shreeji Translogistics consolidated net profit declines 15.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 16.29% to Rs 63.12 crore

Net profit of Shreeji Translogistics declined 15.22% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.29% to Rs 63.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.86% to Rs 16.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.34% to Rs 253.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 200.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales63.1254.28 16 253.79200.88 26 OPM %5.079.05 -7.4910.29 - PBDT5.304.61 15 26.1218.46 41 PBT3.683.78 -3 21.6815.10 44 NP2.342.76 -15 16.4710.99 50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Communications consolidated net profit declines 1.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit declines 6.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 68.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit declines 21.10% in the March 2024 quarter

RHI Magnesita India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 257.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Deccan Health Care consolidated net profit declines 51.85% in the March 2024 quarter

CHL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 14.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Dolfin Rubbers standalone net profit rises 50.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story