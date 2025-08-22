Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.09% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing remain constant at Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.240.2245.8345.450.110.110.110.110.110.11

