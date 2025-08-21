Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NHPC Board to consider revision in borrowing plan for FY26 and monetization of future cash flows

NHPC Board to consider revision in borrowing plan for FY26 and monetization of future cash flows

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 8:31 PM IST
On 29 August 2025

The board of NHPC will meet on 29 August 2025 to consider revised borrowing plan for FY 2025-26 through raising of secured/unsecured corporate bonds and/or raising of Term loans/ External Commercial Borrowings (ECB).

The board will also consider monetization of future cash flow (Return on Equity) of one or more Power Station(s) of the Company for suitable tenure in single tranche during the financial year 2025-26.

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

