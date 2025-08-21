Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMR Airports to incorporate SPV for undertaking Cargo City Project at IGIA, New Delhi

GMR Airports to incorporate SPV for undertaking Cargo City Project at IGIA, New Delhi

Aug 21 2025
The board of GMR Airports at its meeting held on 21 August 2025 has approved formation of a wholly owned subsidiary as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to undertake the Cargo City Project awarded by Delhi International Airport (DIAL) to the Company. This is further to the intimation dated 13 August 2025 regarding the Company emerging as the Selected Bidder to finance, design, develop, construct, operate, manage and maintain the Cargo City at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

Aug 21 2025

