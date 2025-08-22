JM Financial Home Loans standalone net profit declines 19.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.48% to Rs 99.40 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Home Loans declined 19.59% to Rs 14.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.48% to Rs 99.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 89.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.99.4089.9755.8959.1518.9825.2716.9223.5714.5318.07

