Shrem Infra Invest Pvt consolidated net profit declines 24.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.17% to Rs 96.69 crore

Net profit of Shrem Infra Invest Pvt declined 24.60% to Rs 59.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 79.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.17% to Rs 96.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 110.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.96.69110.0995.2992.5980.5085.3180.0985.0859.9279.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News