Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 1.03%, rises for third straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 984.6, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 55.45% in last one year as compared to a 18.09% gain in NIFTY and a 38.64% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22450.2, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.53 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

