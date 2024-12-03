Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1566.05, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 101.88% in last one year as compared to a 18.09% jump in NIFTY and a 38.64% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1566.05, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 24428.3. The Sensex is at 80776.82, up 0.66%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has slipped around 7.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22450.2, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1569.85, up 0.78% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 101.88% in last one year as compared to a 18.09% jump in NIFTY and a 38.64% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 23.08 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News