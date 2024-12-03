Sensex jumps 531 pts; European mkt opens higher

The benchmark indices traded with moderate gains in the afternoon trade. The Nifty hovered above the 24,400 level. Media, PSU bank and oil & gas shares edged higher. On the other hand, FMCG and realty stocks corrected.

At 13:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 531.36 points or 0.66% to 80,779.44. The Nifty 50 index added 147.95 points or 0.61% to 24,421.05.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.81% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 0.97%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,688 shares rose and 1,186 shares fell. A total of 127 shares were unchanged.

Gainers& Losers:

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (up 5.67%), NTPC (up 2.33%), Cipla (up 2.27%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.26%) and Ultratech Cement (up 2.21%) were major Nifty gainers.

ITC (down 1.44%), Trent (down 1.40%), Hero MotoCorp (down 1.16%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.06%), Wipro (0.77%) were major Nifty losers.

More From This Section

Stocks in Spotlight:

Solar Industries India rose 1.25% after the company and its subsidiary received export orders worth Rs 2,039 crore for supply of defence products to be delivered over a period of 4 years.

Torrent Power rallied 4.73% after the company announced that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with a floor price of Rs 1,555.75 per share.

KPI Green Energy advanced 2.80% after the company received an order for setting up a 300 MWAC ground-mounted solar PV plant, including operation and maintenance services on a comprehensive basis for a period of five years from Coal India. The said project is worth Rs 1,311 crore.

MOIL surged 5.72% after the company achieved its best ever November production of 1.63 lakh tonnes of manganese ore in November 2024. The company has achieved production of 11.80 lakh tonnes of manganese ore during the first eight months of CY25 (AprilNovember 2024), registering a growth of 8.46% compared to the same period last year.

Global Market:

European and Asian stocks advanced across the board on Tuesday, buoyed by positive sentiment from the US stock market. Investors are gearing up for a flurry of economic data and commentary from Federal Reserve officials, which will shape expectations for future interest rate decisions.

The US dollar rebounded from a three-day decline following a stern warning from the incoming administration to BRICS nations.

In the US, the S&P 500 extended its record-breaking streak, climbing 0.24%. The Nasdaq 100 gained 1%, while Tesla shares retreated in after-hours trading after a Delaware judge rejected a generous compensation package for CEO Elon Musk. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.29%.

Tesla shares surged over 3%, building on recent gains. This followed Roth MTM's upgrade to "buy" from "neutral," which cited the potential benefits of the EV maker's CEO's close ties with the incoming administration.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News