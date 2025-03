Shrem Infra Invest Pvt consolidated net profit rises 209.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 97.21% to Rs 85.51 crore

Net profit of Shrem Infra Invest Pvt rose 209.68% to Rs 58.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 97.21% to Rs 85.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 43.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.85.5143.3695.0998.4166.8027.8166.3927.2458.5618.91

