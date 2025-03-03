Muzali Arts reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Muzali Arts remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales00.12 -100 OPM %041.67 -PBDT0.090.06 50 PBT0.090.06 50 NP0.060.06 0

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

