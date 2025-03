Aseem Infrastructure Finance consolidated net profit rises 13.94% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.50% to Rs 380.45 crore

Net profit of Aseem Infrastructure Finance rose 13.94% to Rs 96.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 84.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 21.50% to Rs 380.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 313.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.380.45313.1395.1695.31129.59112.83127.97111.2396.5084.69

