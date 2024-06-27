Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shrem Infra Invest Pvt consolidated net profit rises 290.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Shrem Infra Invest Pvt consolidated net profit rises 290.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 389.62% to Rs 141.55 crore

Net profit of Shrem Infra Invest Pvt rose 290.12% to Rs 102.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 389.62% to Rs 141.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 138.13% to Rs 231.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 97.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 134.07% to Rs 340.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 145.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales141.5528.91 390 340.32145.39 134 OPM %95.9480.94 -95.3893.45 - PBDT118.9127.28 336 262.85113.16 132 PBT118.4827.17 336 261.50112.93 132 NP102.6426.31 290 231.7097.30 138

