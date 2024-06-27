Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Profectus Capital Pvt standalone net profit rises 12.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Profectus Capital Pvt standalone net profit rises 12.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.66% to Rs 103.85 crore

Net profit of Profectus Capital Pvt rose 12.12% to Rs 11.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.66% to Rs 103.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.91% to Rs 48.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.35% to Rs 401.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 272.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales103.8581.35 28 401.93272.78 47 OPM %61.5763.20 -62.7256.36 - PBDT16.8715.02 12 70.2645.41 55 PBT15.3113.57 13 64.4940.01 61 NP11.3810.15 12 48.1629.93 61

