Profectus Capital Pvt standalone net profit rises 12.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.66% to Rs 103.85 croreNet profit of Profectus Capital Pvt rose 12.12% to Rs 11.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.66% to Rs 103.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 60.91% to Rs 48.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.35% to Rs 401.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 272.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
