Delhi Transco standalone net profit rises 1.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 1.82% to Rs 392.33 crore

Net profit of Delhi Transco rose 1.08% to Rs 219.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 217.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.82% to Rs 392.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 385.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.18% to Rs 892.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 788.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.47% to Rs 1572.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1564.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales392.33385.33 2 1572.321564.94 0 OPM %75.1274.34 -76.4176.95 - PBDT351.77319.31 10 1375.771286.01 7 PBT278.97254.12 10 1084.25988.58 10 NP219.77217.42 1 892.61788.66 13

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

