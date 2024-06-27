Delhi Transco standalone net profit rises 1.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.82% to Rs 392.33 crore

Net profit of Delhi Transco rose 1.08% to Rs 219.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 217.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.82% to Rs 392.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 385.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.18% to Rs 892.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 788.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.47% to Rs 1572.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1564.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

