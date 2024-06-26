Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shrem Infra Invest Pvt standalone net profit rises 255.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Shrem Infra Invest Pvt standalone net profit rises 255.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 345.98% to Rs 106.50 crore

Net profit of Shrem Infra Invest Pvt rose 255.69% to Rs 78.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 345.98% to Rs 106.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 81.40% to Rs 168.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 84.41% to Rs 258.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 140.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales106.5023.88 346 258.84140.36 84 OPM %95.5277.43 -94.3693.30 - PBDT88.7622.52 294 192.23108.40 77 PBT88.3522.41 294 190.90108.17 76 NP78.7522.14 256 168.9493.13 81

