Shrem Infra Invest Pvt standalone net profit rises 255.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 345.98% to Rs 106.50 croreNet profit of Shrem Infra Invest Pvt rose 255.69% to Rs 78.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 345.98% to Rs 106.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 81.40% to Rs 168.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 84.41% to Rs 258.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 140.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News