Shrem InvIT consolidated net profit declines 25.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.90% to Rs 535.90 crore

Net profit of Shrem InvIT declined 25.36% to Rs 233.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 313.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.90% to Rs 535.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 546.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.535.90546.2966.5977.61231.80296.72217.35282.34233.75313.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News