Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shri Bajrang Alliance consolidated net profit rises 6.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Shri Bajrang Alliance consolidated net profit rises 6.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 37.28% to Rs 226.54 crore

Net profit of Shri Bajrang Alliance rose 6.30% to Rs 14.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 37.28% to Rs 226.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 361.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.58% to Rs 40.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.82% to Rs 569.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 523.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales226.54361.21 -37 569.92523.74 9 OPM %0.920.73 -0.792.04 - PBDT5.583.62 54 7.929.88 -20 PBT4.852.95 64 4.877.10 -31 NP14.6913.82 6 40.8634.17 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shri Bajrang Alliance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.36 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shri Krishna Devcon consolidated net profit declines 72.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Shri Vasuprada Plantations reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.31 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shri Vasuprada Plantations consolidated net profit rises 18.11% in the December 2023 quarter

Vijay Shekhar Sharma steps down from the board of Paytm Payments Bank

SPML Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.87 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Millennium Online Solutions (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Pioneer Investcorp consolidated net profit rises 1137.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Aartech Solonics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Cinevista reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.97 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story