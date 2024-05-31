Shri Bajrang Alliance consolidated net profit rises 6.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 37.28% to Rs 226.54 croreNet profit of Shri Bajrang Alliance rose 6.30% to Rs 14.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 37.28% to Rs 226.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 361.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.58% to Rs 40.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.82% to Rs 569.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 523.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
