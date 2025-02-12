Shri Dinesh Mills consolidated net profit declines 97.28% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.75% to Rs 16.22 crore

Net profit of Shri Dinesh Mills declined 97.28% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 38.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.75% to Rs 16.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.16.2217.219.4322.723.277.312.476.611.0538.62

