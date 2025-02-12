Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shri Dinesh Mills consolidated net profit declines 97.28% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales decline 5.75% to Rs 16.22 crore

Net profit of Shri Dinesh Mills declined 97.28% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 38.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.75% to Rs 16.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales16.2217.21 -6 OPM %9.4322.72 -PBDT3.277.31 -55 PBT2.476.61 -63 NP1.0538.62 -97

