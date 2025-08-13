Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products standalone net profit declines 59.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.95% to Rs 85.41 crore

Net profit of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products declined 59.15% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.95% to Rs 85.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 79.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.85.4179.865.099.052.604.521.203.150.962.35

