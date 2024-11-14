Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.18 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Sales decline 2.66% to Rs 24.48 crore

Net loss of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reported to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.66% to Rs 24.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales24.4825.15 -3 OPM %12.4229.15 -PBDT-0.473.52 PL PBT-3.410.52 PL NP-4.180.07 PL

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

