Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.18 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.66% to Rs 24.48 crore

Net loss of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reported to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.66% to Rs 24.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.24.4825.1512.4229.15-0.473.52-3.410.52-4.180.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News