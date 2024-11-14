Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raj Rayon Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.31 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Raj Rayon Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.31 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.00% to Rs 211.98 crore

Net loss of Raj Rayon Industries reported to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.00% to Rs 211.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 179.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales211.98179.65 18 OPM %0.994.44 -PBDT-0.946.54 PL PBT-4.053.80 PL NP-4.313.84 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Google adds new features to Pixels for detecting harmful apps, scam calls

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts lower at 77,600; Nifty at 25,550; Broader markets gain

NTPC Green IPO: Does applying in shareholder quota boost allotment chance?

Uflex Q2FY25 result: Net loss at Rs 64.58 cr; revenue up 14% to Rs 3,781 cr

Agro Tech Foods acquires 100% stake in Del Monte Foods from Bharti Group

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story