Expo Gas Containers standalone net profit rises 144.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Expo Gas Containers rose 144.44% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 99.87% to Rs 31.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.31.9015.965.618.520.780.390.660.270.660.27

