Shri Keshav Cements & Infra standalone net profit declines 83.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.38% to Rs 28.10 crore

Net profit of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra declined 83.88% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 17.38% to Rs 28.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 34.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.28.1034.0122.8832.522.077.28-0.964.270.643.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News