Shri Krishna Devcon consolidated net profit declines 72.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 62.57% to Rs 6.70 croreNet profit of Shri Krishna Devcon declined 72.61% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 62.57% to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.68% to Rs 4.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.66% to Rs 25.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
